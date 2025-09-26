Netanyahu faces walkout at UN as he condemns Palestinian statehood recognition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced sharp divisions at the United Nations General Assembly as he took the stage to deliver a forceful speech defending Israel's war efforts and denouncing recent international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Dozens of delegates walked out in protest as Netanyahu began speaking, while supporters in the balcony gave him a standing ovation. The split response highlighted Israel’s growing international isolation amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Netanyahu criticized the recent decisions by France, Britain, Australia, Canada, and others to recognize a Palestinian state. “When the most savage terrorists on earth are effusively praising your decision, you didn’t do something right. You did something wrong. Horribly wrong,” he said.

Doubling down, Netanyahu argued that Palestinian rejection of a Jewish state is the root of the century-old conflict. “Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7th is like giving al-Qaida a state one mile from New York City after September 11th,” he added. “This is sheer madness.”

He also dismissed growing accusations of genocide in Gaza as “false,” despite a recent independent UN inquiry concluding that Israel is committing war crimes, citing not only mass destruction, but clear intent.