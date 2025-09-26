Netherlands and Uganda reach deal on centres for rejected asylum seekers

With immigration a central issue in next month’s election in the Netherlands, it has signed an agreement with Uganda to cooperate on rejected asylum seekers.

The deal outlined in a Letter of Intent will see African migrants deported to a transit centre in Uganda, en route to their home countries.

This will only apply to people from neighbouring nations who can’t return directly or voluntarily within a reasonable time.

In a statement on Thursday, the Dutch government said these deportees will be temporarily housed in Uganda before returning to their home countries.

It added that the Letter of Intent will be refined, leading to the establishment of a small-scale pilot hub for a limited number of people.

No timeline was given for this.

The Dutch government said it would ensure the human rights of the deportees is safeguarded.

It says it will be working closely with the European Union and international bodies like the International Office of Migration and the UN Refugee agency.

The legality of the plan under Dutch and international law remains unclear. It has drawn criticism from several quarters, including from rights group Amnesty International.