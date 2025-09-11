Gaza aid flotilla delays departure from Tunisian port after drone attacks

An international activist flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza has postponed its departure from Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port on Wednesday night, due to poor weather.

This delay comes after activists said the Global Sumud Flotilla suffered two successive nights of attacks on its boats.

Crowds flocked to the port to show their support to the flotilla. Before the planned departure from the port Wednesday afternoon, Wael Nawar of Sumud Tunisia said that the large number of boats on the flotilla has garnered a lot of support internationally and “put the world’s eyes on Gaza.”

"We are carrying baby milk, medicine and aid. But if any other scenario happens, we are ready. Our aim is to reach Gaza and deliver this aid,” he said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday said that one of its boats, the British-flagged “Alma,” was hit by a drone as it was docked in the Sidi Bou Said port in Tunisian waters.

The group shared security camera footage showing people on board shouting “fire” and pointing to the sky.

Projectiles on fire fell on the deck, exploding and setting off a blaze. Organisers said all passengers and crew were unharmed.

Activists say the vessel known as “The Family” was also struck on Monday night. This boat was carrying the most famous members of the flotilla, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor, Ada Colau.

Both the Alma and Family were the motherships of the mission, providing support and provisions to smaller vessels.

Tunisian authorities said they were investigating the attacks. “Any attempt to block the flotilla would constitute a grave violation of international law and humanitarian principles,” United Nations experts said in a statement on Tuesday.

This week’s incidents were not the first time activists trying to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza have come under attack.

Another vessel said it was attacked by drones in May in international waters off Malta. An overland convoy traveling across North Africa also attempted to reach the border but was blocked by security forces aligned with Egypt in eastern Libya.

In June, Israeli authorities intercepted the Madleen aid vessel in international waters and detained its passengers - including Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan - in Israel.

James Griffin, a Global Sumud Flotilla participant from Scotland, said the group was determined to carry out its mission and enjoyed popular support.

“We know the dangers," he said. "We go down to Gaza and we'll do our mission.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla is made of around 20 boats carrying humanitarian aid that departed from Spain on 1 September. It had planned a stop in Tunisia before sailing on to Gaza.

Activists say they will try to depart Tunisia again Thursday, weather permitting.