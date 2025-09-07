'Nonsense': Egypt denounces Israel's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Egypt's Foreign Minister on Saturday rejected Israel’s latest plan to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip and reiterated his rejection of the possible expulsion of Palestinians from their territories.

“This is nonsense to say that this is voluntary migration. The Palestinian people hold onto their land and their national land," said Badr Abelatty, speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner general. "They don't want to leave their land. Why should they leave?”

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged Palestinians on Saturday to flee to the south of the Gaza Strip, saying on social media platform X that the army had declared the makeshift tent encampment of Muwasi and parts of the southern town of Khan Younis to be a humanitarian zone.

Palestinians would be able to drive from Gaza City to Khan Younis, and the overcrowded coastal community of Muwasi to the town's west, via a designated road without being searched, Adraee said.

Aid groups have raised alarm about inadequate shelter, sanitation, water and food in Muwasi.

Months of bombardment have decimated civilian infrastructure in Khan Younis.

The military said in a statement that it would work to provide field hospitals, water pipelines and food supplies within its new humanitarian zone.