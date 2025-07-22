Cameroon: 81 candidates apply to run in presidential elections

It's a record number: 81 candidate applications to run in the presidential elections set for October this year were made to Cameroon's national body in charge of organising elections by the deadline on Monday at midnight.

Among the hopefuls are many second-time runners.

After breaking away from supporting president Paul Biya earlier this year, Bello Bouba Maïgari is running in a presidential race for the second time in his political career.

The same goes for Maurice Kamto and Cabral Libii, with both also changing political party affiliations for the elections.

The flood of applications meanwhile remains dominated by men: out of the 81 total applications, only seven female candidates declared their intention to run in the presidential elections, among them Eliane Véronique Eboutou and independent candidates Mbengono Zouame Epse Ndzie Ngono Guyleine and Géneviève Zeh Amvene.

Biya's grip on power is unlikely to be broken

Among the men, it is incumbent president and oldest head of state in Africa Paul Biya who dominates the list.

The 92-year-old, who has held power for the past four decades, recently declared his intention to run for office again despite growing concerns over his health and ability to lead the country.

Some local media speculated that the number of candidates could point to a growing wish for political change from the population, as well as a fracturing of Cameroon's political landscape.

Despite Biya's age, the president's grip on power is unlikely to loosen through elections whose democratic nature is doubted, according to analysts.

Last week, Biya also reshuffled top military ranks in what was seen as a way to ensure his renewed run for the presidency would have the army's backing.

The country now waits for the decision of the electoral council, set to approve or reject each application in the coming weeks.

The final list of candidates can be published at the latest 60 days before the elections.