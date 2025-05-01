Football: Guardiola backs fans amid ticket protests

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has promised Manchester City fans that he will intercede on their behalf ahead of the planned protests by supporters over the alleged refusal to increase the number of season ticket-holders.
City fans have already held two protests surrounding their discontent over the increase of the Etihad Stadium capacity by 9,000 seats yet seeing fewer seasons tickets than six years ago.
Supporters have also seen ticket prices increase which has led to the protests being held ahead of Friday's match at home to Wolves.
Guardiola has called on fans to help the team in their battle for Champions League football next season with City currently in fourth place and just one point clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.
Go to video
Motsepe re-elected as leader of African football
01:19
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi faces preliminary charges
01:35
Guardiola takes responsibility for City's Champions League defeat
00:41
Walker set for Milan move after leaving Manchester City
00:53
Manchester City confirms Haaland's contract extension to 2034
00:50
Man City loan Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen