Football: Guardiola backs fans amid ticket protests

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola waves to the fans after the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has promised Manchester City fans that he will intercede on their behalf ahead of the planned protests by supporters over the alleged refusal to increase the number of season ticket-holders.

City fans have already held two protests surrounding their discontent over the increase of the Etihad Stadium capacity by 9,000 seats yet seeing fewer seasons tickets than six years ago.

Supporters have also seen ticket prices increase which has led to the protests being held ahead of Friday's match at home to Wolves.

Guardiola has called on fans to help the team in their battle for Champions League football next season with City currently in fourth place and just one point clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

