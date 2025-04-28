30th Rabat book fair celebrates global literature, innovation, and cultural exchange

The 30th edition of the Rabat International Book Fair is underway, drawing readers, writers, and publishers from around the world. The event, which opened on April 17 and runs until April 27, features 700 exhibitors representing 48 countries. Books in Arabic, English, and French fill the exhibition halls, covering a wide range of topics from history and technology to literature and science.

This year, the emirate of Sharjah is honored as the guest of honor, highlighting the strong cultural cooperation between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Several Emirati authors and poets are participating in book signings, workshops, and panel discussions throughout the fair.

Children’s education and technology are also at the forefront of this year’s exhibition. Yassine Laghmich, a representative of the Home Applied Training publishing house, showcased their innovative line of interactive children’s books. "The publishing house works on combining technology with reading, creating books for children that merge both elements," Laghmich said. Their books offer bilingual content in Arabic and English, with built-in devices that allow children to hear and engage with the material.

For students and researchers, the fair remains an invaluable resource. "The Book Fair is very important and takes place annually, allowing Moroccan readers to discover new books," said Riad Chniter, founder of Editions Sotumedias from Tunisia. He emphasized that university students often attend to find valuable resources for their studies.

Despite the digital age, optimism for physical books remains strong. Othmane Laraqui, a bookseller specializing in English titles, noted that during the COVID-19 lockdowns, sales of physical books surged globally , a trend he believes is still relevant today. "Physical books have never been as actual as today," Laraqui said.

Beyond the books, the fair offers cultural seminars, book signings, and activities for all ages, reaffirming Rabat’s role as a hub for intellectual and cultural dialogue since the fair’s inception in 1987.