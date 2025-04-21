2025 Shanghai half marathon sets new records

Passionate international runners in the 2025 Shanghai Half Marathon—which kicked off on Sunday at the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower—gave a big thumbs-up to the race's vibrant atmosphere, celebrating its spirit of diversity and inclusion.

Now in its second year since being awarded the Gold Label status by World Athletics in 2024, the event marked several historic milestones: for the first time, registrants surpassed 110,000; for the first time, Platinum Label status athletes were invited to compete; and for the first time, the event was held according to World Athletics Platinum Label status.