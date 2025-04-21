Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

2025 Shanghai half marathon sets new records

Runners race during the Shanghai Marathon Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011 in Shanghai, China   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

East Africa

Passionate international runners in the 2025 Shanghai Half Marathon—which kicked off on Sunday at the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower—gave a big thumbs-up to the race's vibrant atmosphere, celebrating its spirit of diversity and inclusion.

Now in its second year since being awarded the Gold Label status by World Athletics in 2024, the event marked several historic milestones: for the first time, registrants surpassed 110,000; for the first time, Platinum Label status athletes were invited to compete; and for the first time, the event was held according to World Athletics Platinum Label status.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..