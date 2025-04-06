Welcome to Africanews

North Korea holds first Pyongyang marathon since the Covid-19 pandemic

The 30th marathon in Pyongyang, 2019  
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

North Korea

North Korea held the 31st Pyongyang International Marathon on Sunday, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic

Hundreds of runners, including some 200 foreigners, took to the streets of the capital, running a loop through the city, where they were cheered on by the locals.

The marathon is the reclusive country’s largest international sporting contest and one of several events held to mark the 15 April birthday of its founder, Kim Il Sung.

North Korea’s borders have remained largely closed since the pandemic and the race offers a rare opportunity for visitors to run through the streets of the tightly controlled capital.

Pyongyang continues to severely restrict tourism and overseas businesses and the foreign athletes were brought in by a Beijing-based tour company that is an official partner of the marathon.

The official North Korean state news agency KCNA said that “athletes from China, Romania, Morocco, and Ethiopia” flew in to take part.

Both the men’s and women’s race were won by North Koreans.

Pak Gum Dong came in first in the men's marathon, hitting the finishing line after two hours, 12 minutes and 11 seconds.

Jon Su Gyong was the winner of the women's marathon, clocking 2 hours, 25 minutes and 50 seconds.

