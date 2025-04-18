Exhibition in Morocco explores a world of color

An exhibition at the Yves Saint Laurent museum in Marrakech delves into the colorful world of birds, exploring the creative influence that they have inspired in Mexican arts from ancient times to present day.

The "Birds of Mexico" exhibition features 95 works of art inspired by birds, from peacocks and ducks to pelicans and canaries.

Bird symbols were often used in rituals and arts, contributing to the cultural identity of Mexico.

The show which features sculptures, paintings and clothing garments opened on Friday and will run until July 27.

Some of the works on display address the role of birds in the Aztec and Maya civilizations, where the quetzal bird symbolized power and freedom, and was associated with the gods.

"There is a great diversity of pieces including pre-Hispanic works which are created before the Spanish colonization, as well as colonial, modern, and contemporary pieces," said exhibition curator Juan Gerardo Ugalde Salinas.

The items at the exhibition were collected from museums and private collections in Mexico.

This exhibition is part of a cultural exchange between Morocco and Mexico aimed at introducing visitors to Mexican art and its historical impact.

"We are highlighting the importance of birds in Mexican culture to also find connections between the Mexican and Moroccan cultures," Mexican Ambassador to Morocco Mabelle Gomez Oliver said while touring the exhibition on opening day.

The show also offers a glimpse into Mexico's environmental diversity and bird populations.