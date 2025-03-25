Morocco: How traditional clothing enhances the Eid festivities

Muslims are just days away from concluding Ramadan and eagerly anticipating the Eid festivities, which call for celebratory feasting with loved ones. In Morocco, traditional attire plays a vital role in the Eid celebrations. These garments are often custom-made and intricately embroidered, sometimes featuring gold and silk.

This is the season when fashion designers like Sahar El Maazouzi unveil their exclusive Eid collections.

Many of these kaftans and djellabas showcase opulent designs crafted from luxurious materials.

Djellabas are loose-fitting robes typically adorned with hoods, while kaftans resemble tunics. Although these garments have been worn for centuries, they are specially designed for Eid to stand out.

In her Rabat boutique, Sahar El Maazouzi even offers a traditional robe in a striking leopard print.

As Ramadan draws to a close, the demand for traditional clothing surges, particularly following Laylat al-Qadr, a night dedicated to prayer and reverence.

This period marks the beginning of family visits and invitations among Moroccan households.

For special occasions, Moroccan women often opt for kaftans and djellabas.

El Maazouzi greets her customer, Mariam Titoua, and helps her select the colors for the skalli (embroidery) threads she prefers.

It’s also a chance for Titoua to try on the outfits she has previously chosen.

"We live in an era of fast fashion, which has led to a growing demand for kaftans. Traditional tailors can no longer fulfill all the orders from women, prompting them to pre-order various kaftans and djellabas in different sizes to balance supply with demand," El Maazouzi explains.

In the past, women would visit tailors to select their desired kaftan or djellaba style, which would then be prepared for Eid.

This typically occurred at the start of Ramadan, but with the rising demand, the process has become more streamlined.

Women can now visit traditional tailors who offer a wide array of designs, allowing them to choose styles that best suit their preferences.

Titoua has opted for a kaftan paired with traditional gold balgha slippers.

Additionally, she has selected a djellaba adorned with intricate randa embroidery that resembles delicate lace.

This year, she has chosen cooler shades like blue, even though brown and burgundy are trending colors.

"This year, we have focused on using velvet fabric for both the djellaba and kaftan, incorporating vintage embroidery designs to give them new life, along with randa embroidery. Our color choices align with global fashion trends, which we consider when crafting the kaftans," explains El Maazouzi.

Prices vary based on the quality of the materials and the intricacy of the embroidery, starting at $200.

Titoua emphasizes the importance of traditional attire for Eid celebrations. "As our parents taught us, we purchase traditional clothing for every Eid. Our mothers, fathers, brothers, children, and grandchildren all partake in this custom. This is not the time for everyday clothing, which we buy throughout the year. During Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha, wearing traditional garments is a must."

In a different store, customer Fatiha Bouaalal is searching for a djellaba for her grandson.

She explores the children's section, which features ready-made djellabas in various sizes for different age groups.

At the entrance, there is a large display of balgha slippers and tarbouches, the traditional Moroccan caps that complement djellabas and kaftans.

"Purchasing clothes for children is crucial, as is for women. When we visit family during Eid, we often see women in new kaftans alongside their daughters, children, and husbands," Bouaalal shares.