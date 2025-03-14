France vs. Croatia: Mbappé returns as team captain for quarterfinal

The coach of the French national team has reaffirmed Kylian Mbappé as captain. The Real Madrid forward, who missed the October and November gatherings, will wear the armband during the Nations League quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappé has been recalled to join the France national team for the Nations League quarterfinal match against Croatia, scheduled for next Thursday.

Coach Didier Deschamps announced the squad, confirming that Mbappé will serve as captain for the game in Split, with the return match taking place three days later at the Stade de France.

There were uncertainties regarding Mbappé's captaincy, but Deschamps has assured that he will retain the role. "I spoke to him and discussed it with him," Deschamps stated. "He will be captain."

The 2018 World Cup champion missed the Nations League matches against Israel and Italy last November, with Deschamps suggesting it was for the best, citing Mbappé's physical and mental challenges.

He also missed a previous team gathering due to a minor thigh injury, although he continued to play for Real Madrid.

His last appearance for Les Bleus was on September 9 against Belgium in the Nations League.

Mbappé scored a hat trick in the 2022 World Cup final and, at 26 years old, ranks third on France’s all-time scoring list with 48 goals, trailing Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (57).

In December, a rape investigation in Stockholm that Swedish media claimed involved Mbappé was closed.

In a recent interview with French TV channel Canal Plus, Mbappé expressed disbelief at the reports, stating he had not been contacted by Swedish authorities during his visit to Stockholm.

In other squad updates, Deschamps has called up 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué for his first selection.

Doué has shown remarkable performance recently, demonstrating his speed and skill during the Champions League last-16 victory over Liverpool.

"He's a very young player, but he’s very interesting for us," Deschamps remarked.