Congo football federation seeks talks with FIFA to lift suspension

The Republic of Congo's Sports Minister Hugues Ngouelondélé is seeking to lift the FIFA suspension that bars it from featuring in international competitions.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the minister said that it is seeking to hold discussions with the world's football governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football.

Last week FIFA announced the immediate suspension of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT), following escalating tensions between the Ministry of Sports and the football body.

The dispute, which has been ongoing for several months, culminated in police intervention and the closure of the country's sports facilities.

FIFA has set clear conditions for lifting the suspension: FECOFOOT must return its offices and facilities to the executive committee, undo any changes to the signatories of the federation’s bank accounts, and ensure the federation’s autonomy without external interference.

The minister pointed out that the suspension affects players, technical officials, and leaders. He questioned whether this situation might not be an opportunity to break completely with past issues and build a new football governance structure.

In his view, Congolese football is in poor health, and its technical body is struggling to find a solution despite government support. He highlighted the national league, which no longer generates excitement and fails to produce quality players due to corruption and internal manipulation.