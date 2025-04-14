Hip-hop gains ground in Congo's Pointe-Noire

Rap
The city of Pointe-Noire recently pulsated to the beat of the second edition of "Urban Music" — an event spotlighting rap and dance battles.
Organized by the Institut Français du Congo (IFC) in Pointe-Noire, the initiative aims to promote artists from the city as well as nearby towns such as Nkayi and Dolisie.
“We auditioned artists from Loandjili, Tié-Tié, Dolisie, and Nkayi. The goal of the event is really to support rappers — and also, in a way, to build a bridge with rumba, which is performed by musicians,” said Gaëlle Metelus, director of IFC Pointe-Noire.
The dance contest brought together around 15 groups from the coastal city. Regardless of the jury’s verdict, the event was a rare opportunity in a society where urban music is still largely absent from working-class neighborhoods — a moment for many to step out of the shadows.
“This is a big opportunity for us, because people often think Christian groups only perform in churches. But we can go beyond that, reach a wider audience, and get ourselves known,” Soundbite – Luc Makouala, member of the Emic Moy Ori group.
A similar drive inspired the 20 or so rappers who took the stage one after another, each delivering a unique and powerful performance.
In the land of rumba, hip-hop is starting to make itself heard.
Go to video
Malian music legend Amadou Bagayoko Dies at 70
02:19
Will Smith turns self-reflection into music with his most personal album yet
01:24
Nigeria's Tems wins African Music Performance Grammy
00:55
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser can remain anonymous in sexual assault lawsuit
02:20
Les Blues du Fleuve: Baaba Maal’s Festival of Music and development in Podor
01:07
Yale University to offer course on Beyoncé next year