Will Smith turns self-reflection into music with his most personal album yet

Will Smith is no stranger to reinvention. From Grammy-winning rapper to Hollywood blockbuster star, the multitalented entertainer has dominated the industry for decades. But after a turbulent period of personal and professional upheaval, Smith has returned to his musical roots with his upcoming album, Based on a True Story, a project he describes as his most introspective work yet.

“It really is the result of my initial self-examination,” Smith says. “Every song is about some part of myself that I discovered or wanted to explore, something I wanted to share. It’s the most full musical offering that I’ve ever created.”

The album, which features collaborations with artists like Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and his son Jaden Smith, marks Smith’s first studio project in nearly 20 years. Infused with gospel melodies and soul-searching lyrics, Based on a True Story is a testament to Smith’s journey of self-discovery and resilience.

One track in particular captures the essence of his message. “One of my favorite hooks on the album is J Cross singing, ‘I got the keys to heaven. But I earn them things in hell. I'll give my life for something, but my soul just ain't for sale,’” Smith shares. “I just love that concept. The keys to heaven are earned in hell. And it's like when you're going through something hard, it's not because you're bad or did something wrong. It's because that's how it is.”

Smith is no stranger to hardships. The aftermath of his infamous 2022 Oscar incident left his career, marriage, and reputation in a precarious position. Instead of retreating, he turned inward, using music as an outlet to process and express his emotions.

His reflections extend beyond music. Smith recalls seeking advice from legendary actor Denzel Washington during a particularly tough period in his 40s. “Early in my 40s, I went to Denzel. I was like, ‘D, I'm having a hard time over here, brother.’ He said, ‘Man, listen, it's called the Funky 40s. Everybody has a hard time in their 40s. Don’t worry about it. But then you'll get to the f*** it 50s.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm 42.’ He told me, ‘You'll be alright, brother. You got it.’”

The wisdom from Washington, combined with influences from Tibetan Buddhist Pema Chödrön and historical figures like Nelson Mandela, helped Smith navigate adversity and channel it into his creative work.

“There’s a certain psychological and emotional fortitude that you cultivate from leaning into difficulty, not trying to run away,” Smith says. “I’ve come to some really beautiful answers for myself—my perception of God and reality.”

As Smith prepares to release Based on a True Story, he is also gearing up for his first-ever headline tour, which kicks off in June at the Mawazine festival in Morocco and wraps up in Paris in September. The tour will span multiple phases of his life and career, blending nostalgia with his new artistic direction.

Beyond music, Smith has several films in pre-production, including Fast and Loose, Hancock 2, I Am Legend 2, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. But for now, he is fully immersed in this new musical chapter, confident that his best work is yet to come.

“This is about to be the greatest creative run of my entire career,” he declares. “The things that I’m about to do in music and cinema, and just artistic expression and exploration—it’s like, I can’t sleep at night. I’m so ready to go.”