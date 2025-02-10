Ghana bans first-class travel for government officials

Ghana’s President John Mahama has announced a ban on state-funded first-class travel for government officials, including cabinet ministers, as part of measures to reduce government spending.

The directive was issued on Friday, February 7, during the swearing-in ceremony of 17 new ministers at the presidential palace in Accra.

President Mahama emphasized that only essential travel will be allowed and must first be approved by the office of the chief of staff. “I have imposed a ban on non-essential travel forthwith to cut down on government expenditure. Any travel deemed essential must be undertaken in modesty—no first-class,” he said.

He further urged officials to avoid displays of extravagance and make prudent use of public resources, stressing that government funds should be directed toward improving the lives of Ghanaians rather than luxury.

“The resources you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people. Those resources are not to be wasted on opulence and extravagance,” Mahama told his ministers.

The president also revealed that an ongoing audit into the use of state resources by officials of previous administrations would soon be completed. Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty of misusing public funds.

With the swearing-in of the new ministers, Ghana’s cabinet now includes 42 ministers. The ban on first-class travel is expected to signal the government’s commitment to responsible spending at a time when the country faces significant economic challenges.

First-class travel, often chosen by senior officials for its comfort and privacy, comes at a high cost—sometimes up to 70% more than economy class. Mahama’s directive aims to ensure public funds are used more effectively to benefit citizens.