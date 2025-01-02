Nigeria issues travel advisory on Australia amid rise in discrimination reports

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned citizens planning to visit Australia to exercise heightened vigilance due to an uptick in reports of harassment and discrimination against foreigners.

In a statement on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa noted that recent incidents, including antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes, have raised safety concerns for Nigerians in Australia.

This advisory follows global tensions and conflicts that have fueled a surge in hate-related incidents in certain areas of the country.

The warning comes on the heels of a similar advisory from the Australian government, which urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime risks. Areas highlighted as particularly unsafe included states like Adamawa, Borno, Bayelsa, and Delta.

Citing specific examples, the Nigerian ministry referred to a December 2024 incident in Sydney’s suburb of Woollahra, where anti-Israel graffiti and the burning of a car sparked widespread condemnation.

While acknowledging Australia’s reputation for multiculturalism and tolerance, the ministry emphasized the need for Nigerians to remain alert, respect local customs, and take necessary precautions.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Nigerian citizens planning to travel to Australia to consider the prevailing security situation in certain cities. Recent cases of discrimination, harassment, and verbal abuse targeting foreigners, including a disturbing rise in hate crimes, necessitate extra vigilance,” the statement read.

Nigerians encountering or witnessing acts of discrimination were urged to report such incidents to the Nigerian High Commission in Canberra for assistance.

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about local conditions to ensure their safety and well-being.