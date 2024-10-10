Boat accidents in DRC: a growing concern for travelers

The number of boats capsizing in the Democratic Republic of Congo is rising as more individuals opt for wooden vessels as compared to travelling by road.

Moussa Safari gazes intently at the waters of Lake Kivu from his canoe, searching for any trace of his missing brother.

Moussa Safari, a family member of one of the missing boat passengers, stated, “We have conducted extensive searches, but so far, we have found nothing. However, we continue to look for updates about our missing brothers.”

A day earlier, a boat that had 278 people aboard went down, leading to 78 deaths and numerous missing persons, including Safari's brother.

Serge Nzonga, a passenger, expresses his situation: "Despite our ongoing grief from the recent drownings in this lake, I must travel. This is still the only route to South Kivu to see our family there."

According to Émile Murhula, a hydrology and environment analyst, "Since the start of this year, approximately 1,000 individuals have died on Lake Kivu, and the government is not taking action to tackle the ongoing crisis. I call on the Congolese government to adopt preventive measures against these dangers."

In the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), night-time traffic on Lake Kivu has been halted.

This decision was made by the Minister of Transport, Jean-Pierre Bemba, to ensure maritime safety across the nation.

On October 9, 2024, passengers intending to travel from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, to Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, were taken aback by this news at the Goma port, leading to some outrage.

Boat owners are worried about potential financial losses due to this decision.

Captain Abedi suggests adapting by considering two trips per day.

However, Captain Eliiya Bahati believes the financial impact will be significant, stating, "There will be a loss because we won't earn anything."

According to Norbert Rugusha, the lakeside commissioner at the port of Goma, this decision will remain in effect until further notice.

This measure affects hundreds of travellers who rely on the Goma-Bukavu route, the only means of transport between the two cities, as the National Road N2 is closed and unsafe.

In Goma, a group of youths held a protest, claiming the government has not revealed the actual number of fatalities from last week's sinking.