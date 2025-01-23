Kenya eases travel rules for most African nations

Kenya will soon allow citizens from nearly all African countries to visit without prior travel authorisation, according to a directive announced Tuesday.

The policy shift aims to enhance regional integration and boost tourism by eliminating the contentious Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for most visitors.

The cabinet confirmed that the ETA would be dropped for African nationals, except for those from Somalia and Libya, citing security concerns. Under the new system, visitors can enter Kenya without prior approval and stay for up to two months, with East African Community (EAC) members allowed up to six months.

Kenya introduced the ETA last year to replace visa requirements, but critics labelled it a “visa under another name.” The country’s position on the Africa Visa Openness Index subsequently dropped 17 places to 46th out of 54 nations.

Other African countries, including Ghana and Rwanda, have made similar moves to simplify travel for continental visitors, aligning with the African Union's push for greater mobility. The Kenyan government also plans to implement an enhanced approval process to ensure smoother entry for travellers, with results promised within 72 hours.

The exact start date for the policy is yet to be announced, with ministries tasked to propose guidelines within a week.