Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Injured Mbappé to travel with Real Madrid to Qatar

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, leaves the field during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid   -  
Copyright © africanews
Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé will miss one Spanish league game with a leg injury but Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his striker will recover from in time to play the Intercontinental Cup final next week.

Ancelotti said Friday that the left-thigh injury that Mbappé sustained this week will rule him out of Saturday’s La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano.

But the Italian coach said that Mbappé will travel with the rest of his teammates to Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18, when Madrid will face either Pachuca or Al Ahly.

“We will see if he can play without taking any (injury) risks,” Ancelotti told reporters. “He will travel because we think he can recover from the injury.”

Mbappé hurt his leg and was substituted after scoring in Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..