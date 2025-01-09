Ivory Coast's Ouattara hints at fourth term bid

Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has suggested he is open to running for another term, though his party has not made a formal decision for the upcoming 2025 election.
On Thursday, January 8, Ouattara said, "I am in good health and eager to continue serving my country," during a speech to diplomats in Abidjan, marking his clearest indication yet of a potential bid.
The 83-year-old leader, who secured a controversial third term in 2020, has previously expressed a desire to step down but hinted that his decision may depend on whether his longtime political rivals also retire from politics.
In September, his party voiced support for another Ouattara candidacy, though an official announcement has not been made. Ivory Coast’s presidential election is scheduled for October.
