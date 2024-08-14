Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast election: Ouattara and Gbagbo set for potential meeting

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo, left, speaks while meeting Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace in Abidjan Tuesday July 27, 2021   -  
Diomande Ble Blonde/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

Preparations are underway for a possible meeting between Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and his predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, who now leads the African People's Party.

The two leaders have not met since 2022, and it's been months since they last communicated. Various envoys are making efforts to facilitate this meeting, which could happen soon.

According to sources, a preliminary phone conversation between the two is expected in the coming days.

Ivory Coast will hold its presidential election in October 2025.

Several opposition leaders recently held a press conference demanding electoral reforms and inclusive political dialogue before the next presidential election.

The Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled a review of the electoral register from September 30 to October 31, a period deemed insufficient by the coalition, demanding that the process be extended until July 2025.

Additional sources • AP

