Fire engulfs major market in Ghana's capital

Stephen Wandera/AP

By Agencies

Ghana

A massive fire broke out on Thursday at the Kantamanto Market, a major commercial hub in Ghana's capital, Accra, causing extensive damage to property.

Eyewitnesses reported frantic efforts by people at the scene to extinguish the flames as the blaze spread through the market, reportedly destroying over a hundred shops.

According to local emergency services, the fire started early in the morning, prompting the deployment of 13 fire crews to contain the situation.

A spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that the fire was brought under control and stated that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

