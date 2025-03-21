Heathrow fire disrupts flights

At Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest travel hub, chaos unfolded after a fire at an electrical substation knocked out power, forcing the airport to close for the day.

More than 1,350 flights have already been cancelled or disrupted, including several from U.S. cities. Ryanair has stepped in, offering rescue flights between Dublin and London Stansted to help passengers stranded by the closure.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa cancelled all flights to and from Heathrow. Flights from Tokyo, Hong Kong, and other cities have been rerouted or turned back. Qantas diverted its flights to Paris. While the fire has now been brought under control, the disruption is expected to last several days, with experts comparing the impact to major events like 9/11 or the 2010 Icelandic volcano eruption.

Thousands of travellers are stranded, and authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, though there’s no evidence of foul play.

