At least 69 dead in boat tragedy off Moroccan coast, Malian nationals among victims

At least 69 people, including 25 Malians, lost their lives when a makeshift boat heading from West Africa to Spain capsized off the coast of Morocco on December 19, according to Malian authorities.

The boat, carrying about 80 passengers, left only 11 survivors, Mali’s Ministry of Malians Abroad confirmed in a statement on Thursday. A crisis unit has been established to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

This tragedy highlights the dangers of the Atlantic migration route, one of the deadliest pathways for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The route spans the West African coast, passing through Mauritania and Morocco to reach Spain's Canary Islands.

The surge in migration via this perilous route stems from years of conflict in Mali and the broader Sahel region, coupled with unemployment and the devastating effects of climate change on agricultural livelihoods.

Migration rights group Walking Borders reported earlier this year that nearly 5,000 migrants died attempting the journey in just the first five months of 2024—a record toll underscoring the escalating crisis.

As authorities investigate the incident, the tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the risks thousands face in search of safety and opportunity.