Paris' Salon du Chocolat opens its doors

The 29th Salon du Chocolat opened in Paris on Tuesday showcasing the products of 500 participants from 60 countries.

It is every chocolate lovers dream, an exhibition hall filled with chocolate in every shape and form.

For five days, the event gathers together chocolate makers, pastry chefs, confectioners, cocoa producers, major brands, and food bloggers from around the world.

Corinne Ching, a former state representative for Hawaii in the United States she come to the show to see if they can do a similar thing back home.

“One of my great passions is the cocoa industry, the chocolate industry, because I see it as a great benefit to Hawaii. And this event is the largest chocolate show on Earth and we thought we would come and see if it can come to Hawaii."

And even the clothes were good enough to eat.

As always, the opening night featured a fashion show with models parading down the catwalk wearing creations mixing textiles and chocolate.

"It was an amazing fashion show. We loved it, we loved the dresses and the creativity. It was very nice,” says French visitor, Fatima Maazouzi.

The Salon du Chocolat runs until 3 November at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.