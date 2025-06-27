French hostage families sound alarm after Israeli strikes on Iran’s evin prison

The families of two French nationals held hostage by the Iranian regime for over three years say they fear for the life of their loved ones after the Israeli bombing of Evin Prison and are demanding their urgent release.

Cecile Kohler, a 40-year-old teacher, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72, were arrested in Iran on May 7, 2022.

They have been detained since then on spying charges, which they have vehemently denied.

The notorious Evin prison in Tehran was bombed during Israeli strikes on Monday, June 23rd, 2025.

Evin prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

During a press conference in Paris on Friday, Anne-Laure Paris, daughter of Jacques Paris, said she fears for the life of her father and doesn’t know where he currently is.

Noemie Kohler, sister of Cecile Kohler, told how when they saw the videos of the bombing of Evin prison, she feared they “would die under the bombs."

“We don’t have any sign of life from Cecile and Jacques since May 30th, since the last visit by (French) consulate representatives."

She called for their immediate release, saying it is was "life-threatening emergency" situation. Chirinne Ardakani, a lawyer representing the families, called for them to be handed over to the French authorities.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot have repeatedly demanded the immediate release of the two French nationals.