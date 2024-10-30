Ghana presidential candidate Akua Donkor passes away

Akua Donkor, one of Ghana’s presidential candidates for the upcoming December 7 elections, has passed away.

The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) died at a hospital in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Monday, October 28, around 10 p.m. local time, according to local media reports.

Background and Health Struggles

72-year-old Akua Donkor, one of only two female candidates in the election alongside Nana Frimpomaa of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), was diagnosed with abdominal complications on Saturday, October 26.

After initial treatment at a hospital in eastern Ghana, she was allowed to return home. However, on Monday, she experienced a medical emergency and was taken to a major hospital in Accra for further care. Her running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, who visited her earlier that day, received the news of her passing at 10 p.m.

What Happens When a Presidential Candidate Dies?

Ghana’s electoral laws allow a party 10 days to nominate a new candidate if a presidential contender dies after being formally nominated. The election date can then be postponed by up to 21 days to allow for the updated ballot. However, if an independent candidate dies, the election schedule is unaffected.

With just over a month until the December 7 election, the Ghanaian Electoral Commission still has time to implement any necessary changes if the GFP nominates a new candidate. Kubi, Donkor’s running mate and a well-known radio host in Ghana, has already expressed interest in stepping in as the GFP’s new presidential candidate.

Akua Donkor’s Legacy and Political Journey

Donkor was a prominent cocoa farmer and a passionate advocate for women’s rights and agricultural development.

Born in Ghana’s Ashanti region in February 1956, she later founded the Ghana Freedom Party to champion the rights of the underprivileged.

Though initially blocked from running in 2012 and 2016 due to nomination requirements, Donkor successfully qualified in 2020, finishing 11th in the race.