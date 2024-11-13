Ghana's Supreme Court restores NPP's Parliamentary majority ahead of December election

Ghana’s Supreme Court delivered a pivotal ruling on Tuesday, declaring that the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant was unconstitutional. This ruling restores the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) majority in the legislature just weeks before the December 7 elections.

The case was brought to the apex court by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament, who sought to overturn Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling. Bagbin had previously stated that two NPP lawmakers and one from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had lost their seats after registering as independent candidates for the upcoming elections.

Additionally, another lawmaker, aligned with the NPP, registered to contest as an NPP candidate.

Bagbin's initial decision shifted the parliamentary majority to the NDC, giving them 136 seats to the NPP's 135. This led to the indefinite postponement of two key parliamentary sessions, delaying essential legislative work, including the approval of a provisional 2025 budget and the confirmation of Supreme Court nominations.

In a televised address, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo announced the court's decision, which was made by a 5-2 majority. The detailed reasoning for the ruling will be published at a later date.

Afenyo-Markin welcomed the verdict, emphasizing that it would enable Parliament to resume normal operations. Among the key matters expected to proceed is the approval of a $250 million loan from the World Bank aimed at strengthening Ghana's financial sector and providing tax relief to businesses.

The Speaker's office has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the decision.

As the election approaches, opinion polls suggest that the NDC's John Dramani Mahama is likely to face off against NPP Vice President Muhamudu Bawumia in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.