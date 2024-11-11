Opposition leader leads polls in Ghana's presidential race

The latest polls published in Ghana on Monday show former president and the country’s main opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama, leading the race to win December’s presidential elections.

The National Democratic Congress candidate’s main rival is current Vice-President Muhamudu Bawumia from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

A total of 13 candidates are vying to replace outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down in January after serving the maximum two terms in office.

As the country faces its worst economic crisis in a generation, both Mahama and Bawumia are focusing their campaigns on promises of economic recovery and improving people’s livelihoods.

The world’s second largest cocoa producer, Ghana in 2022 defaulted on most of its 30 billion dollar external debt after years of overborrowing.

No party has ever won more than two consecutive terms in the country's democratic history.