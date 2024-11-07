Backlash as Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo unveils self-honoring statue

Ghana's outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo is facing a storm of criticism on social media after unveiling a statue of himself outside a regional hospital in Sekondi.

According to Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the statue, presented during a “thank-you tour” in the Western Region, was meant to commemorate Akufo-Addo’s development projects during his two terms in office.

However, many Ghanaians see it as an act of self-promotion rather than public service, sparking backlash online.

Opposition MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah condemned the statue, posting on X that "the people of the Western Region deserve better than these self-serving displays." Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning the statue’s relevance at a time when several of the president's initiatives remain incomplete. One commenter remarked that it "would have been admirable if the president had left such recognitions to posterity."

Despite the controversy, some Ghanaians defended the monument, praising Akufo-Addo's contributions, particularly his flagship policy of free secondary education, which he has highlighted as his "most significant legacy." Supporters hailed him as the architect of Ghana’s free education system, with one fan posting, "He is deserving of this monument – the greatest president I’ve ever had."

The tour has also served as a platform for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign ahead of next month’s general election. Akufo-Addo urged voters to support Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s candidate, to continue his administration’s policies.

Bawumia’s main opponent will be former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with the cost of living being a pivotal issue in the race.