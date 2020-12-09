Ghana presidential election: Nana Akufo-Addo declared winner by 51.59%

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Ghana's incumbent president Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has been declared winner of the country's presidential election.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the country's election commission said Akufo Ado had polled 51.59 per cent as against main opposition candidate John Mahama's 47.36 per cent of votes.

Both leading candidates had signed a solemn undertaking last week to resolve any electoral disputes through legal channels and called on their supporters to refrain from violence.

Earlier on Wednesday the police said five people had been killed from electoral violence since Monday.