Ghanaian Catholics gather for requiem mass in Accra in honour of Pope Francis

Catholics in the West African nation of Ghana observed a requiem mass in honor of Pope Francis on Friday evening at Accra’s Holy Spirit Cathedral.

Catholics make up about 10% of the population in Ghana, a majority Christian nation.

Pope Francis was beloved by many across Africa, as he frequently prayed publicly for peace in ongoing conflicts on the continent. He visited ten African countries, seven more than his predecessor.

George Amponsah Duodu, a member of the Catholic fraternity Knights of St John International said he was moved by Pope Francis’ constant prayer for peace across the world.

As cardinals gather to select the next pope, a few Africans are in the running. One of them is Ghanaian Peter Turkson, who played an active role in maintaining peace after the country’s 2008 elections but has also had his fair share of controversy after posting an alarmist video about Islam in Europe in 2012.

Ato Class-Peter, a parishioner at the Holy Spirit Cathedral where the requiem mass was held, said he would look forward to a church under an African pope.

Maxima Missodey, who belongs to a different church but came to the Holy Spirit Cathedral for the mass in honor of the late pontiff, said she was particularly inspired by Francis’ teachings on protecting the environment.

Catholics in Accra organized a march late last year against Galamsey, the illegal informal mining of gold in Ghana which has done extensive harm to the environment.

Pope Francis, who died Monday at age 88, will be buried in a niche tomb in Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica on Saturday after his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

The Vatican said that 164 delegations will attend the funeral, including 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns alongside tens of thousands of faithful.