Ghanaian Nurse Naomi Ohene Oti wins 2025 Global Nursing Award for cancer care work

Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, an oncology nurse from Ghana, has been awarded the 2025 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award in recognition of her pioneering work in cancer care and nurse training.

The award, which comes with a $250,000 prize, was presented during a ceremony in Dubai by the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Ohene Oti, who heads nursing at the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, was selected from among 100,000 applicants representing 199 countries.

Her work has focused on addressing cancer care inequities in Ghana and across Africa, particularly through education and system reform.

“For over two decades, I have witnessed the inequities in cancer care firsthand and dedicated myself to closing these gaps through training, outreach, and system-level change,” she said at the ceremony. “This recognition is not mine alone – it belongs to every nurse across Ghana, Africa, and the world who leads with resilience, compassion, and courage.”

Under her leadership, Ghana’s oncology nursing sector has seen major developments. She helped launch training programs in collaboration with international institutions, including the Cross Cancer Institute in Canada.

She was also part of the team that developed Ghana’s postgraduate oncology nursing curriculum in 2015, which has since trained over 60 oncology nurse specialists and 10 breast care nurses.

Beyond Ghana, Ohene Oti has influenced cancer nursing policy and education across Africa. She serves on the education and training committee of the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), is a co-investigator on a Global Bridges Oncology grant, and works with international bodies like ASCO and ISNCC. Her advocacy focuses on culturally relevant and equitable cancer care.

Her recognition comes amid growing calls to elevate the nursing profession globally. The award ceremony featured a message from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who praised nurses as vital to healthcare systems worldwide.

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, launched in 2021 by Aster DM Healthcare, aims to highlight the contributions of nurses in fields including leadership, research, innovation, and community service. This year’s award cycle saw a 28% increase in applications over 2024.

“Nurse Naomi Ohene Oti has redefined what it means to be a nurse – not just as a caregiver but as an innovator, leader, and changemaker,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder of Aster DM Healthcare.

In addition to Ohene Oti, nine other finalists were honoured for their contributions to the field. They included nurses from Switzerland, Papua New Guinea, the UAE, Hong Kong, the USA, Kenya, Malaysia, and India. Finalists were selected through a rigorous process conducted by Ernst & Young LLP and two separate juries.

The award not only highlights individual achievements but also draws attention to the global importance of nursing in advancing public health, especially in under-resourced regions.