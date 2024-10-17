Fans pay tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne

Fans around the world are paying tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne who has tragically died.

In London, residents left flowers and goodbye messages near the photo booth featured on the cover of the band's 2012 album "Take Me Home," kept in Piccadilly Circus.

The singer songwriter passed away on Wednesday at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

He rose to fame when he joined the One Direction band at 16 when it was created on TV show The X Factor.

It became one of the most successful pop groups worldwide in the 2010s.

After the group disbanded in 2016, the five members went on to pursue solo careers in music.

According to a preliminary autopsy report, Payne died of “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage,” as the result of the fall from the balcony of a third-floor room at the hotel in the neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying, the local Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed.