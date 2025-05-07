Argentinian police raid clinic as part of Maradona death investigation

Argentine police raided a health clinic in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to seize soccer star Diego Maradona's complete medical records for a trial over his death in 2020.

Police officers were seen guarding and entering Clinica Olivos in Vicente Lopez after judges ordered a raid on the clinic following revelations that clinical tests were missing from his official records.

They date from the 4-11 November 2020 when Maradona underwent surgery at the clinic for a clot that had formed between his skull and brain.

The clinic director on Tuesday told the court that soccer star had requested alcohol following the operation and was difficult to deal with, making his recovery in home care inadvisable.

But Maradona was subsequently sent to recover at a private home where he died from heart failure two weeks later at the age of 60.

Seven members of the football icon’s medical team are on trial, with prosecutors accusing them of negligence and alleging that his death could have been avoided.

They risk prison terms of between 8 and 25 years if convicted on the charge of "homicide with possible intent".

The trial got underway in March.