John Amos, Emmy nominee for the blockbuster 'Roots,' dies at 84

The family of US sitcom "Good Times" mourns actors John Amos.

In a statement unveiled Tuesday, Amos’ publicist, Belinda Foster, confirmed the news of his death.

The 84-year-old died of natural causes on August 21.

The 84-year-old actor played James Evans Sr. on “Good Times,” which featured one of television’s first Black two-parent families in the 70s.

“Many fans consider him their TV father,” his son Kelly Christopher Amos said in a statement.

Born John Allen Amos Jr. on Dec. 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, he graduated from Colorado State University with a sociology degree and played on the school’s football team.

It's eventually in acting that he found his way.

Amos’ first major TV role was as Gordy Howard, the weatherman on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1970-73.

His role as the family patriarch on “Good Times” brough him critical acclaim and high ratings.

After three seasons, he was fired but quickly bounced back, landing the role of an adult Kunta Kinte, the centerpiece of “Roots,” based on Alex Haley’s novel set during and after the era of slavery in the U.S. The miniseries was a critical and ratings blockbuster, and Amos earned one of its 37 Emmy nominations.

Amos said he had roots in Liberia. According to him, he brought his children to Liberia during their childhood days and even they have Liberian friends.