Controversy surrounds Ghana's unpassed anti-LGBTQ law

A demonstration was held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday to call for the approval of the anti-LGBT law.

This law was adopted by Parliament on February 28 and is currently pending presidential assent.

The reason given is that "not all parties submitted their requests within the deadlines set by the court," as stated in a press release issued on Monday.

This proposed law, if enacted, would impose prison sentences ranging from three to ten years on anyone identifying as a member of or supporting the LGBTQ community.

The legislation is effectively stalled, as the presidency indicated back in March that it would await the Supreme Court's decision before making a statement.

Supporters of the law accuse the president of yielding to international pressure, fearing potential loss of funding, however, these accusations have yet to receive a response.