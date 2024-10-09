Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Controversy surrounds Ghana's unpassed anti-LGBTQ law

Ghanian activist Abena Hutchful leads a rally against a controversial bill being proposed in Ghana's parliament in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on Monday, Oct 11, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Emily Leshner/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

LGBT

A demonstration was held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday to call for the approval of the anti-LGBT law.

This law was adopted by Parliament on February 28 and is currently pending presidential assent.

The reason given is that "not all parties submitted their requests within the deadlines set by the court," as stated in a press release issued on Monday.

This proposed law, if enacted, would impose prison sentences ranging from three to ten years on anyone identifying as a member of or supporting the LGBTQ community.

The legislation is effectively stalled, as the presidency indicated back in March that it would await the Supreme Court's decision before making a statement.

Supporters of the law accuse the president of yielding to international pressure, fearing potential loss of funding, however, these accusations have yet to receive a response.

Additional sources • Other agencies

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..