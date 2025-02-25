Galatasaray accuses Jose Mourinho of racist comments

Turkish football club Galatasaray has accused Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho of making racist remarks after a league match and plans to take legal action.

The incident happened after a 0-0 draw between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce on Monday. Galatasaray, currently leading the league, released a statement saying they will start criminal proceedings against Mourinho and file complaints with UEFA and FIFA.

Mourinho, a 62-year-old Portuguese coach, joined Fenerbahce last year after coaching top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan. Earlier this season, he was fined and suspended for criticizing Turkish referees.

In his post-match interview, Mourinho praised the foreign referee of the game but criticized Turkish referees. He reportedly said that if a Turkish official had refereed the game, it would have been a “disaster.” He also made a comment about Galatasaray’s bench, comparing their reactions to “monkeys.”

Galatasaray responded strongly, saying Mourinho had made repeated disrespectful comments about Turkish people. They stated, “Today, his words have crossed the line. We will take legal action regarding his racist remarks.”

Mourinho has had previous clashes with Turkish football officials. Last year, he was fined and suspended for claiming the league was biased against Fenerbahce.

Despite the controversy, Mourinho has led Fenerbahce to the Europa League round of 16, where they will play against Rangers next month.