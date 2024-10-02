Welcome to Africanews

Blinken, Morocco's Bourita meet in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita speak after a press conference in Washington  
Copyright © africanews
Jacquelyn Martin/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

USA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita met in Washington Tuesday amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in North Africa and the Middle East.

Blinken told reporters that the U.S. would keep working on de-escalating the conflict in the region.

Ties between Washington and Rabat have improved significantly since the United States supported Morocco's claim over Western Sahara in December of 2020.

The recognition was slammed by Western Sahara's Polisario Front and Algeria. In exchange, Morocco agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

