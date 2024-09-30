While the war on the Ukraine-Russia border still rages, Russia marked Monday (Sep. 30) the second anniversary of its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

Two of them were self-proclaimed people's republics at war with the central government.

“We did not abandon our brothers and sisters, we tried to achieve a peaceful resolution to the gravest conflict. You know how these negotiations ended: with lies, forgery and deception on the part of the Western elites, who during this time turned Ukraine into their colony, into a military bridgehead aimed at Russia.”

Putin was most certainly referring to the the Minsk agreements which were supposed to end teh fighting between Kiev and Russian-speaking separatists in the nation's east.

A decade after the first deal was signed war continues.

Russia sent troops to Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson after the start of its 2022 military offensive.

It does not fully control all territory in these regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed in his statement that Moscow would accomplish all goals it has set for itself in Ukraine, in its third year of conflict.