Russia and Ukraine say a major prisoner swap has begun

Ukrainian soldiers react after their return from captivity during a prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in the Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Friday May 23, 2025   -  
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine began Friday, the countries said, in one of the few signs of progress from their direct talks last week in Istanbul — part of a U.S.-led effort that so far has failed to produce a ceasefire in the 3-year-old conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first phase of the exchange was bringing home 390 Ukrainians, with further releases expected over the weekend.

“It’s very important to bring everyone home,” he wrote on Telegram, thanking all who worked to secure their return and pledging to continue diplomatic efforts to make more exchanges possible.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said each side had released 270 military personnel and 120 civilian detainees.

The exchange is “planned to continue in coming days,” it said.

In Turkey last week, Ukraine and Russia agreed to the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

That meeting lasted only two hours and brought no breakthrough in efforts to stop the fighting.

