Fighting rages on both sides of Ukraine-Russia border, as Kiev to present 'victory plan'

Two and a half years into the conflict in Ukraine and Russia, both countries pressed on with their military operations in the past 24 hours.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine claimed on Tuesday (Sep. 24) that its forces had defeated all Russian troops in an aggregate plant in the town of Vovchansk in eastern Ukraine and recaptured the site.

The Russian Defense Ministry on the same day claimed that its forces had thwarted five attempts by Ukrainian troops to enter Russian territory while continuing to strike Ukrainian soldiers in the occupied region of Kursk, south western Russia.

The Ukrainian forces reportedly suffered equipment losses.

The fighting takes place against the backdrop of Ukraine's presitial visit to the USA. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to present to the White House this what he termed as the victory plan.

While the specifics of the blueprint have been kept under wraps the plan reportedly includes fast action on decisions Western allies have been mulling since 2022.

It includes the security guarantee of NATO membership, according to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak — a principal demand of Kyiv and Moscow’s key point of contention. Western allies, including the U.S., have been skeptical about this option.

Zelenskyy has said he will also seek permission to use long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory, another red line for some of Ukraine's supporters.

The victory plan is Kyiv’s response to rising pressure from Western allies and war-weary Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire. A deal with Russia would almost certainly be unfavorable for Ukraine, which has lost a fifth of its territory and tens of thousands of lives in the conflict.