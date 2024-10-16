Ukrainian president presents 'victory plan'

Can an eight-point plan end the war in Ukraine?

To applause, President Zelensky presented 5 points of his victory plan Wednesday to Ukrainian parliamentarians.

The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic and security provisions to be met in wartime and when war ends.

Ukraine which is notably backed by NATO accused North Korea of supporting Moscow's war effort.

“In the coalition of criminals alongside (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, North Korea is now involved [...] our intelligence is recording not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia but also the transfer of people. Essentially, this marks the participation of a second state in the war against Ukraine on Russia’s side. Everyone can see the Iranian regime’s support for Putin, as well as China’s cooperation with Russia.”

Zelenskyy’s "victory plan" contains confidential sections which he didn’t mention in Parliament, officials said.

Other aspects of the plan include continued striking of targets on Russian soil, including the incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region that began in August and more long-range drone strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Before listing to Zelenskyy’s presentation to Parliament, the Spokesman for the Russian presidency told reporters that possibilities for a peaceful resolution remained but under specific conditions.

He deplored a "U.S. plan to fight us until the last Ukrainian," which Zelenskyy has "camouflaged" and presented as "some ephemeral peace plan."

Zelenskyy has since toured Western capitals to present other key allies an outline of his vision.

But none so far have given any indication they will support the plan.

An ambitious provision of the plan is for Ukraine to join NATO while the fighting continues.

It is the most likely to make Western allies balk. Indeed, under article 5 of the NATO founding text, the principle of Collective defence is enshrined. It means that an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.

The plan comes when Ukraine's military is suffering losses on the eastern front.