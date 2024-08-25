On Independence Day, Ukraine says it will regain 'territorial integrity'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held talks with top army generals at an undisclosed command centre on Saturday to discuss strategies to counter Ukrainian troops in its Kursk region.

No details were released about what was said, but the Kremlin said he has also been given telephonic updates from commanders on the ground.

Ukraine launched the surprise cross-border counterattack on 6 August, later saying it aimed to create a buffer zone to prevent further Russian attacks on its territory.

Russia’s Defence Ministry also released footage of what it says a Ka-52 helicopter attacking Ukrainian positions in Kursk, without providing any further details.

The news came as Ukraine marked its 33-years of post-Soviet independence.

Kyiv set aside the usual fireworks and parades to instead commemorate the thousands of civilians and soldiers who have died in the ongoing war.

Social media was flooded with messages of gratitude and support as Ukrainians greeted each other from around the country and thanked soldiers who are on the frontlines.

The United Nations says at least 11,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February said some 35,000 soldiers had died.

In a speech marking Independence Day, Zelenskyy stressed his country's resolve to regain its "territorial integrity".

"We will do everything to force Putin to end this war diplomatically, so that there will be less loss of people in front of everything and time,” he said.

“But if we do not succeed, if our partners crumble and do not stand firmly against Putin's aggression and against him as a thief, then we will do everything so that our army is ready to justly push Putin out of the territory of our state."

He comments came during a news conference held with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, in which the Kursk operation was discussed.

Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union on 24 August 1991. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country on 24 February 2022.

However, even as Ukraine presses ahead with its offensive into Russia, it is evacuating residents from Pokrovsk, with Russian forces just 10 kilometres outside the strategic eastern city.