Tyla wins best afrobeats, Swift encourages voting, and more highlights from the 40th VMAs

Tyla celebrated a huge win by taking home the Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), marking a milestone moment for the genre.

Megan Thee Stallion, the first-time host of the evening, fired up the crowd with her bold performance, bringing her signature energy to the stage.

Taylor Swift used her platform to encourage viewers to vote in the 2024 Presidential election during her acceptance speech for video of the year. She avoided discussing Kamala Harris’ campaign but emphasized the importance of registering to vote.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Song for her hit “Espresso,” giving a heartfelt speech thanking her fans and playfully referencing her catchy lyrics.

Anitta took the stage for an electrifying performance of "Paradise," "Alegria," and "Savage Funk," with the help of DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, keeping the energy high throughout.

Lenny Kravitz followed up with a powerful rock set, performing “Are You Gonna Go My Way," “Human,” and closing with “Fly,” joined by Quavo.

LISA, from Blackpink, made her solo VMAs debut, thrilling fans with new singles “New Woman” and “Rockstar,” showing why she’s a global sensation.

LL COOL J hit the stage to celebrate 40 years of Def Jam Records, keeping the crowd on their feet.

Later in the evening, Flavor Flav had the honor of presenting gymnast Jordan Chiles with a special award, rounding out a night filled with unforgettable performances and meaningful moments at the 40th VMAs held at the UBS Arena.