At Portugal's Surf Church, thirst for life and love of surfing meet

From Matozinhos, in northern Portugal, you can gaze at the Atlantic.

You would not immediately think of this setting to hold a baptism ceremony.

Yet, this is the perfect spot for the Surf Church congregants.

This Sunday is is a special day for Uliana.

The Ukrainian who left her country after the war erupted has been baptized.

Her church gathers people from a dozen nationalities.

“When I arrived in Portugal, you know, it just I was like in some doubts, you know, just because like it's another country. It's another language."

"I was with some doubts, and I needed to choose some church, you know, just with people like when I feel like more exciting, more happy with people who always support [you]. And I like it. I like this church,” the 17-year-old says.

Surf Church's pastor Samuel Cianelli, walks into the Atlantic Ocean to surf with his congregation in Matosinhos beach in the suburbs of Porto, Portugal on Aug. 18, 2024. Luis Andres Henao/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

At the Surfchurch, we surf then go to pray.

The church was set up by Brazilian surfer and ordained Baptist pastor Samuel Cianelli. In just under a decade, it has grown from families to dozens of parishioners.

On Sundays, the pastor gathers his parishioners, or shall we say surfers, and hits the waves.

After the surfing session, a worship session usually takes place where they pray and sing along together.

“People from all over, I believe the best word to describe Surf Church today is a lighthouse. We are safe place where people from all over the world can come and find community, find family, find faith in Jesus", Cianelli says.

"We are this place where people can just come and find light.

A Surf Church member writes next to a prayer petition box at the church in the suburbs of Porto, Portugal on Aug. 18, 2024. Luis Andres Henao/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Long frowned upon as a counterculture movement surfing has spread around the world. Portugal has its own surfing hotspot: the town of Nazaré.

The rising profile of Portugal as a surfing destination, was also one of the reasons that led the Portuguese-Brazilian pastor to chose Portugal for Surf Church.

“Using sport opened the door for communication was so strategic. As I said, because we share same passion, we are in the same place," he says.

"For example, for myself when I'm surfing and I'm in the ocean and I see a wave, I can see God and I can relate to God when I'm in the ocean and surfers, they think the same. Maybe they don't believe in God, they don't worship something, but they understand nature.”

Their motto: “We love waves. We love Jesus.”

A once-devoutly Catholic Christian country, about half of young Portuguese now say they have no religion.

The Surfchuch may continue to welcome souls who thirst for life and surf.