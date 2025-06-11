Welcome to Africanews

WSL Trestles Pro: World No.1's Smith and Bryan, Japanese Igarashi advance

Jordy Smith, of South Africa, surfs on a training day ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

surfing

Men's and women's world No. 1's Jordy Smith of South Africa and Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii cruised into the next round on Tuesday's opening day of the World Surf League Trestles Pro in San Clemente, California.

Two-time Trestles champion and current top-ranked men's surfer Smith defeated local boy Crosby Colapinto and American wildcard threat Dimitri Poulos to reach the Round of 16.

Bryan opened with an 8.17 out of a possible 10 in her heat and then added a 7.00 for a total heat score of 15.17 to overtake local wildcard Kirra Pinkerton and 2024 World Junior Champion Luana Silva of Brazil in the women's opening round.

Tokyo Olympic champion Italo Ferreira of Brazil also advanced along with silver medallist Kanoa Igarashi, who knocked out Dimitri Poulos 13.73 to 10.50 in the elimination round.

Igarashi grew up and learned to surf at nearby Huntington Beach.

