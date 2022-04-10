Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

Hundreds of Christians across the world are celebrating the start of Holy Week this year, a year after restrictions prevented in-person gatherings and celebrations.

Roman Catholic clergy gathered for a Mass on Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to mark Palm Sunday.

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa sat next to the Edicule, a shrine built over the site where Jesus' body is said to have been laid after it was removed from the cross.

During the service Pizzaballa also handed out palm fronds to the clergy.

Following the Mass, worshippers were expected to take part in a procession through Jerusalem, retracing Jesus' traditional route from 2,000 years ago.

Palm Sunday is the sixth and last Sunday of Lent. It occurs on the Sunday before Easter.