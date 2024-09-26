Love as a choice rooted in mutual respect in new US drama 'She Taught Love'

New US drama "She Taught Love" is an exploration of vulnerability, maturity and love.

Male lead Darrell Britt-Gibson is also the writer of the film.

In discussing the film's themes, Britt-Gibson shared how personal experiences influenced his writing.

"There's a little bit of my real life in the film in terms of an ex of mine. Her sister was diagnosed, and I remember when she got diagnosed, I didn't really understand how to fit into the new reality that was her family's world. And so I remember acting like I didn't know what to do or how to be. And she was like, 'Look, I need you to be who you always were and are because everything around me is changing and I can't afford you to be changing as well.'

"I don't know weak women. Women have saved my life," hz added.

This portrayal counters the typical Hollywood narrative of women as weak or needing saving.

"And so I thought that I wanted to be able to show that in film and especially a Black woman."

Britt-Gibson plays the role of Frank Cooper an actor who meets sports agent Mali Waters, played by Arsema Thomas.

Waters' diagnosis will send their romance into uncharted territory.

Arsema Thomas hopes the film sets a new standard for romantic movies, moving away from the toxic dynamics seen in older releases.

Both actors underscore the film’s message of love and connection, not as a means of rescue but as a choice rooted in mutual respect and growth.

"I read a lot of books [...] the way that we as black people are able to connect with each other and what what opportunities we have to be vulnerable. And I read a love song for Ricky Wilde. And that kind of got me into this space of what it feels like to fall in love. Because I think the type of love that they have is a very all encompassing one," the actress who was seen in Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte.

1-hour-42-minute film comes from Andscape, a Black-led content studio from Disney-ESPN.

"She Taught Love" will premiere in select theaters in the U.S. and on Hulu on September 27.